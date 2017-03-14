Road conditions spur brief closure of I-90 eastbound near Euclid - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Road conditions spur brief closure of I-90 eastbound near Euclid

Source: ODOT Source: ODOT
EUCLID, OH (WOIO) -

Interstate 90 eastbound was closed near Euclid because of road conditions Tuesday night.

It reopened around 10:40 p.m.

The closure was at the Route 2 split.

Phase two of this week's winter blast will feature lake effect squalls Tuesday night.

