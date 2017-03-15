Winter weather creates hazardous morning driving conditions - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Winter weather creates hazardous morning driving conditions

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

As commuters begin to hit the road Wednesday morning, new overnight snow and lake effect snow bands created hazardous driving conditions throughout northeast Ohio.

The new snow accumulation, along with gusty winds and drifting snow left some primary and secondary roads covered with snow to start the morning. Travel lanes disappeared under new snow cover.

Counties on the east side and in the Snow Belt will see the biggest impact. Some regions could see an additional several inches throughout the day. 

The Ohio Department of Transportation dispatched over 600 plow trucks across Ohio late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning to ensure the roads are as clear and as safe as possible.

Conditions on I-90 in Euclid became so treacherous on Tuesday night, crews had to close the roadway down for safety reasons.

