Winter weather creates hazardous morning driving conditions

As commuters begin to hit the road Wednesday morning, new overnight snow and lake effect snow bands created hazardous driving conditions throughout northeast Ohio.

The new snow accumulation, along with gusty winds and drifting snow left some primary and secondary roads covered with snow to start the morning. Travel lanes disappeared under new snow cover.

Snow covered roads on east side -- LIVE LOOK at I-271 & Cedar Rd in #Beachwood. Plows are out, be courteous & move over @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/1JTbj4yHum — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) March 15, 2017

Counties on the east side and in the Snow Belt will see the biggest impact. Some regions could see an additional several inches throughout the day.

Click here for full forecast.

The Ohio Department of Transportation dispatched over 600 plow trucks across Ohio late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning to ensure the roads are as clear and as safe as possible.

There are 630 plow crews out across Ohio right now, including this truck on I-271 in Summit Co. Give them room to work! #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/RoThJeuSHX — ODOT_Statewide (@ODOT_Statewide) March 15, 2017

Conditions on I-90 in Euclid became so treacherous on Tuesday night, crews had to close the roadway down for safety reasons.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.