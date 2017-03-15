NE Ohio snow totals: Some areas get up to a foot of snow

Between the snow system and lake effect some areas have seen a significant amount of snow.

Here is how much snow the National Weather Service says is on the ground as of Wednesday morning. Check back for more snow totals.

Or you can show us the snow in your yard. Submit your photos to pics@cleveland19.com.

Ashtabula County

Geneva 7s 14.0

Monroe Twp 12.0

Jefferson 10.0

Pierpoint 10.0

Lenox 9.0

Roaming Shores 9.0

Geneva 8.0

Jefferson 4N 8.0

Andover 7.0

Ashtabula 7.0

Conneaut 4.0

Cuyahoga County

Chagrin Falls 7.0

North Royalton 6.0

Seven Hills 6.0

Shaker Heights 5.0

Garfield Heights 4.0

Cleveland Hopkins 2.0

Lakewood 2.0

Westlake 2.0

Geauga County

Chardon 9.0

Montville 9.0

South Madison 7.0

Burton 5.0

Lake County

Kirtland 6.0

Painesville 4.0

Mentor 3.0

Lorain County

Oberlin 2.0

Lorain 2.0

Mahoning

Austintown 3.0

Medina County

Hinckley 5.0

Brunswick 4.0

Lodi 3.0

Homerville 2.0

Portage County

Kent 4.0

Ravenna 3.0

Richland County

Mansfield 3.0

Stark County

Jackson Twp 4.0

Waynesburg 3.0

Summit County

Sagamore Hills 8.0

Akron 6.0

Cuyahoga Falls 5.0

Fairlawn 5.0

Macedonia 4.0

Tallmadge 4.0

Akron-Canton Airport 3.0

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.