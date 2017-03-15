NE Ohio snow totals: Some areas get up to a foot of snow

Between the snow system and lake effect some areas have seen a significant amount of snow.
Here is how much snow the National Weather Service says is on the ground as of Wednesday morning. Check back for more snow totals.
Or you can show us the snow in your yard. Submit your photos to pics@cleveland19.com.
Ashtabula County
Geneva 7s 14.0
Monroe Twp 12.0
Jefferson 10.0
Pierpoint 10.0
Lenox 9.0
Roaming Shores 9.0
Geneva 8.0
Jefferson 4N 8.0
Andover 7.0
Ashtabula 7.0
Conneaut 4.0
Cuyahoga County
Chagrin Falls 7.0
North Royalton 6.0
Seven Hills 6.0
Shaker Heights 5.0
Garfield Heights 4.0
Cleveland Hopkins 2.0
Lakewood 2.0
Westlake 2.0
Geauga County
Chardon 9.0
Montville 9.0
South Madison 7.0
Burton 5.0
Lake County
Kirtland 6.0
Painesville 4.0
Mentor 3.0
Lorain County
Oberlin 2.0
Lorain 2.0
Mahoning
Austintown 3.0
Medina County
Hinckley 5.0
Brunswick 4.0
Lodi 3.0
Homerville 2.0
Portage County
Kent 4.0
Ravenna 3.0
Richland County
Mansfield 3.0
Stark County
Jackson Twp 4.0
Waynesburg 3.0
Summit County
Sagamore Hills 8.0
Akron 6.0
Cuyahoga Falls 5.0
Fairlawn 5.0
Macedonia 4.0
Tallmadge 4.0
Akron-Canton Airport 3.0
