Power restored in Portage County

Power in Portage County has been restored after thousands of residents woke up without power on Wednesday morning. As of 6:45 A.M., there were 2,646 customers without power in Portage County. Earlier in the morning, there were over 4,000 customers without power in the county.

Click here for a map of area power outages.

The overnight weather contributed to those power outages, with additional snow accumulation, high winds, and frigid temperatures impacting the region.

The power outages and severe weather prompted several school closures in Portage County, including the Kent City, Ravenna, and Streetsboro school districts. Also, classes at Kent State University were delayed until later in the morning.

Click here for full list of Wednesday's school closures.

Other counties in northeast Ohio were not as severely impacted by overnight power outages.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.