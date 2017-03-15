Monsters shut out by Rampage

The Cleveland Monsters were defeated by the San Antonio Rampage on Tuesday at AT&T Center by a final score of 4-0. With the loss, the Monsters fell to 27-26-3-4 overall this season and currently sit alone in sixth place in the AHL’s Central Division standings.

San Antonio’s Gabriel Bourque quickly made it 1-0 scoring in the game’s opening minute on a wrister. San Antonio extended their lead to 2-0 with a Troy Bourke even-strength goal at 3:33 of the second period.

In the final period, the Rampage pushed the score to 4-0 with goals by Shawn Ouellette-St. Amant and Chris Bigras at 9:30 and 10:44 of the final frame to finish off the scoring.

Next up for the Monsters, it’s a Friday home clash vs. the Texas Stars, live from The Q. Game time is 7 o’clock.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.