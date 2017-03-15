Portion of I-271 blocked during accident cleanup

Authorities blocked a portion of I-271 for an early morning crash.

The crash was reported after 5:00 A.M. on Wednesday on I-271 north near I-480. One of the vehicles involved spun out and was facing the opposite direction.

ACCIDENT: I-271 NB at I-480 merge -- RIGHT LANE blocked, transporting 1 person to hospital and waiting on a tow @cleveland19news — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) March 15, 2017

#TrafficAlert crash on 271/480S just south of broadway @cleveland19news Right lane blocked pic.twitter.com/afbRT7AHXb — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) March 15, 2017

Additional overnight snow accumulation along with gusty winds and drifting snow created hazardous driving conditions for morning commuters. Some drivers encountered snow covered travel lanes and reduced visibility due to lingering lake effect snow bands.

