Kent State is heading to Cali to play in the NCAA Tournament

The Kent State Men's Basketball team is expected to depart Wednesday morning en route to California for their appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Flashes are the #14 seed in the tournament's South bracket. They will play the #3 ranked UCLA Bruins. This will be the Mid-American Conference Champion's fifth appearance in the tourney compared to UCLA's 47th appearance.

How about a trip out west? No. 14 @KentStMBB vs No. 3 UCLA, "South" Regional at the brand new Golden Center, Friday in Sacramento! #Unleash pic.twitter.com/1QRZRDnu50 — Kent State Athletics (@KentStAthletics) March 12, 2017

The game is scheduled for Friday, March 17 at 9:57 P.M. They play at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

See the moment they were selected to play in the NCAA Tournament:

After their selection to the tournament, several notable Kent State alumni took to social media to congratulate the team.

Congrats to my alma mater @KentState for winning the #MAC tonight! Great sports day for me :) — Drew Carey (@DrewFromTV) March 12, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.