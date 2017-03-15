Kent State will play UCLA in the NCAA Tournament - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Kent State is heading to Cali to play in the NCAA Tournament

The Kent State Men's Basketball team is expected to depart Wednesday morning en route to California for their appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Flashes are the #14 seed in the tournament's South bracket. They will play the #3 ranked UCLA Bruins. This will be the Mid-American Conference Champion's fifth appearance in the tourney compared to UCLA's 47th appearance.

The game is scheduled for Friday, March 17 at 9:57 P.M. They play at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

See the moment they were selected to play in the NCAA Tournament:

After their selection to the tournament, several notable Kent State alumni took to social media to congratulate the team.

