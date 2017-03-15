'I want my mommy,' can be heard in dash cam video of deadly police-involved shooting

Dash cam video was released of a police chase on Interstate 71 through Strongsville on March 7.

Roy Dale Evans, Jr was shot and killed by police after leading them on a high-speed chase in his van. The chase began around 2:30 a.m. when Strongsville police tried to pull Evans over for a traffic violation on Pearl Road, police said.

The driver didn't stop and led police onto the highway, according to police. Dispatch tapes revealed what happened.

"Trying to stop a red van. Northbound on 71 -- 100 mph," the officer called in.

A minute later he called in again.

"Getting off at Pearl southbound toward Sprague," he said.

The pursuit went back on I-71 southbound. The officer said the van's headlights were not on, and the Highway Patrol was responding with spikes.

At Boston, the van slowed and rammed a police cruiser. Police said the driver then sped up again to 70 near Grafton Road. Minutes later, at 2:36 a.m., an officer reported the van hit the spikes at 95 mph.

A minute before the shots were fired an officer called in to report the man reached down below to light a cigarette.

After the call regarding the cigarette, there was a call of: "Shots fired."

With the van running on two rims at about 35 mph, an officer called out: "Wheels shot."

The man's girlfriend and three children were in the van during the chase and shooting. They were not physically injured.

The dash cam video shows troopers arriving at the scene. You can hear an officer yelling, "let me see your hands." Police are also seen leading the woman in the van away from the scene. You can also hear a child asking for her mommy.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating. No weapons were found inside the van. Investigators are trying to determine what may have triggered the officer to fire his weapon and whether it was justified.

The investigation is expected to take weeks.

