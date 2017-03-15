Certain XBOX ONE controller battery chargers are being recalled due to a burn hazard

Some XBOX ONE video game controllers battery chargers are under a recall notice because of the possibility of a burn hazard.

The Energizer XBOX ONE 2X Smart Chargers can overheat, posing a burn hazard to game users, according to a safety recall notice by Performance Designed Products. The product's item number is 048-052-NA and is printed on the bottom of the charger.

Approximately 121,000 chargers have been distributed in the United States. They are sold at Best Buy, GameStop, Amazon, and other nationwide retailers.

Although no injuries have been reported yet, the manufacturer says there have been 24 reports of the chargers overheating and damaging the plastic. Several of those reports include the chargers giving off a burning odor.

If using a recalled battery charger, stop and contact the manufacturer immediately for a full refund. Performance Designed Products can be reached at 800-263-1156 from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. PT, Monday through Friday. The manufacturer can also be contacted online at www.pdp.com.

