Second teen boy wanted for aggravated robbery arrested Tuesday

Daylon Acton, 15, is described as being 5 foot 8, approximately 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. (Source: FBI)

The second of two teens wanted for aggravated robbery was taken into custody on Tuesday evening, according to the FBI.

The FBI says Daylon Action turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday. The 15-year-old was wanted in connection to an armed carjacking on Feb. 27. The car that was involved was then used for a bank robbery.

His accomplice, 17-year-old Dawuan Jackson, was arrested on March 9. Police located Jackson in at a Cleveland address, where he was being protected by the occupants of that address. Before they were both captured, police considered the suspects considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI says that they believe both teen boys are connected to several other aggravated robberies and recent bank robberies.

