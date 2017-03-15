2018 NCAA Wrestling Championships in Cleveland, tickets on sale now

Quicken Loans Arena announced Wednesday morning that fans can now buy tickets for the 2018 NCAA Wrestling Championships.

The matches will be at the Q on March 15,16 and 17 in 2018. Anyone who is interested in buying tickets can do so at ncaa.com/wrestling.

Make a date with champions! Tickets for the 2018 NCAA® Wrestling Championships are available now! Visit https://t.co/Oj0CwZn5jo pic.twitter.com/YRQXSwWt3f — #LiveAtTheQ (@TheQArena) March 15, 2017

This year's championships are at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

