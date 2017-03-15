2018 NCAA Wrestling Championships in Cleveland, tickets on sale - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

2018 NCAA Wrestling Championships in Cleveland, tickets on sale now

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Quicken Loans Arena announced Wednesday morning that fans can now buy tickets for the 2018 NCAA Wrestling Championships.

The matches will be at the Q on March 15,16 and 17 in 2018. Anyone who is interested in buying tickets can do so at ncaa.com/wrestling.

This year's championships are at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

