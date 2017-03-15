Chef Michael Symon's Lola Bistro in Cleveland turns 20 (video)

Restaurants come and go, but Iron Chef Michael Symon's East 4th Street staple, Lola Bistro, is still busy, open and mostly unchanged after 20 years in Cleveland.

In 1997 Symon opened the restaurant for lunch and dinner service in Tremont. Since then the main appetizers, entrees and desserts -- beef cheek pierogi, a beef hanger steak, Lola fries, Lolita brussels sprouts and the Lola S'more -- are still on the menu. Eventually the restaurant moved to East 4th Street, its current location.

One big change at the restaurant is that when Symon opened Mabel's BBQ just a few doors down on East 4th Street, he stopped lunch service at Lola in April 2016. The famed Lola Burger went away when lunch service was halted, but a slightly different version of it is still offered at B Spot locations.

The Chew, the ABC show in which Symon is a host, featured Symon's restaurant to celebrate 20 years on its Facebook page.

