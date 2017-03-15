Man's body found at a business in Medina

Investigators in Medina are looking into the death of 20-year-old Brandon Lamiell.

Lamiell's body was found on Monday afternoon at a business on West Smith Road in the city. The toxicology and autopsy results have not come out yet.

Police said the cause of death has not been determined yet. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

