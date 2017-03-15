Larry Sanders: 'I'm truly thankful for the Cavs and LeBron for believing in me' (VIDEO)

He hasn't played basketball in two years, but center Larry Sanders say s he's ready to make a comeback with the Cavs.

"I'm truly thankful for the Cavs and LeBron for believing in me and giving me this chance. I'm thankful for the fans for their support, my family, my friends for always being in my corner," Sanders said. "I'm enjoying myself, excited to get back to the game. This is such an amazing team."

“I feel confident. I feel that I can simultaneously handle basketball and my life.” — @l8show_thegoat pic.twitter.com/XEGE86BhQi — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) March 14, 2017

The Cleveland Cavaliers signed Sanders Monday, March 13, to add another frontcourt player after center Andrew Bogut broke his left leg after just 58 seconds of his debut. Bogut was waived to clear a roster spot for Sanders.

The 6-foot-11 Sanders hasn't played since 2015.

Sanders averaged 6.5 points and 5.8 rebounds during five seasons for Milwaukee.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.