13 overdoses in 24 hours in Cleveland, one person dies

In the past 24 hours Cleveland police have responded to 13 overdoses.

In one of the cases one of the victims died.

On Mach 10 Mayor Frank Jackson and other officials held a news conference about how Cleveland is fighting the opioid and heroin epidemic.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

