Cleveland Animal Care and Control Officer rescues litter of pups and their mother

A Cleveland Animal Care and Control Officer crawled on his hands and knees to rescue a litter of eight puppies and their mother from underneath an abandoned home. City Dogs Cleveland shared a video on Facebook of the rescue:

The officer rescued the nine dogs earlier this week. The dogs have since been taken to Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups, which provides a safe environment for pregnant dogs and their puppies a safe environment to grow, according to their Facebook page.

