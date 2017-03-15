That square home we've all seen in Little Italy is selling for $899,900 (photos)

If you've been to Little Italy there's a good chance you noticed the detached row home on Fairfield Avenue that doesn't look like the other older homes in the neighborhood.

You've also likely wondered what it looks like inside. The home is for sale for $899,900 and is marketed by Platinum Real Estate which means you can take a look inside.

The 2010 home is more than 3,700-square-feet and has three bedrooms, five bathrooms, a partial basement and two garages.

Special features include a Great Room, a chef's kitchen, a master suite with his and her closets and a spa bathroom with a steam shower and jetted tub. The fourth floor has a pub area and outside deck with a view of downtown Cleveland and Lake Erie.

For more information about the property, view the listing on Platinum Real Estate's website.

