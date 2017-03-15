Popcorn ball thief has a change of heart

A 70 pound popcorn ball was stolen from the Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop on N. Main Street.

Four days after it went missing the 70-pound popcorn ball has mysteriously reappeared.

According to police and employees at The Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop the big edible ball showed up at the N. Main Street store at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say someone just set it outside and left.

The treat, valued at $700, went missing on March 11.

I'm guessing the thief gave up after he had a hard time disguising the stolen snack.

No one has been arrested. If you have any information give police a call.

