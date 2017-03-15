Cleveland police lay out a plan before St. Patrick's Day Parade

With St. Patrick’s Day just two days away the city of Cleveland is laying out a plan before the party.

New route announced for Cleveland's St. Patrick's Day Parade

Cleveland police are reminding residents to celebrate responsibly this St. Patrick’s Day.

"The public is a our biggest partner and that's going to ask you to please if you see something, say something. we've said it before, we're gonna continue to say this, if you see something, say something and do something," said Commander Harold Patel.

Cleveland police say their vigilance is going to be heightened at Friday's parade so if you see something, say something. If you notice anything that is out of place call 555-TIPS.

If the parade is postponed for any reason, ie. weather, it will be held Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m.

