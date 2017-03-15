Canton parents plead not guilty to killing 5-year-old daughter

Chen (left) and Zhao (right). (Source: Stark County Sheriff's Dept.)

Mingming Chen and Liang Zhao were back in court Wednesday afternoon.

This was their first appearance since being indicted in connection with the murder of their five-year-old daughter Ashley.

Ashley was reported missing on Monday, January 9 and her body was found the next day hidden in her family's restaurant, Ang's Cuisine, in Jackson Township.

Chen and Zhao pled not guilty to murder, child endangering, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and gross abuse of a corpse.

Bond remains set at $5 million and the next court hearing is scheduled for April 20.

Mingming is not a U.S. citizen and has a court approved interpreter. Zhao is a legal citizen and has lived here for over 20 years.

The couple also has a seven-year-old daughter.

Chen and Zhao face life in prison if convicted.

