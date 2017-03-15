Kevin Love says he will fit right in with the Cavs when he comes back from injury

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love says he is remaining optimistic as he recovers from his knee injury.

"You gotta listen to the docs, especially when we're a team that's looking to go very far, go all the way and has championship aspirations," Love said.

Love said it is important to come back at the right time. He said he has been with the team long enough and he will be able to assimilate back in the rotation.

"I think it'll be pretty easy to come back in. I just don't want to mess up any of the rhythm these guys have," Love said.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward had arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body from his left knee on Feb. 14 morning at the Hospital for Special Surgery in NYC. The procedure was performed by Dr. David Altchek with Dr. James Rosneck of the Cleveland Clinic present.

At the time of the surgery Love was estimated to return to play in approximately six weeks.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.