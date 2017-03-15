Lorain County release fatal crash statistics

The Lorain County Fatality Review Committee has recently reviewed nine fatal crashes that happened in the county. These crashes occurred from Nov. 24,2016- Jan. 22, 2017.

9 fatal crashes

5 involved alcohol and/or drugs

4 involved high rates of speed

4 people were not wearing a seat belt

In 2016 there were 34 fatal crashes and 37 individuals were killed.

