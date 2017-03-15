Ohio abortion clinic case to be heard by state Supreme Court

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to hear a dispute over whether to shut down Toledo's last abortion clinic.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine wants the state Supreme Court to overturn lower court rulings that have kept open the abortion clinic.

The earlier rulings have said abortion restrictions imposed on Capital Care Network of Toledo were unconstitutional and that the state exceeded its regulatory authority.

The issue centers on a 2014 Ohio Department of Health decision to shut down Capital Care for lack of a patient-transfer agreement with a local hospital. Such agreements were mandated, and public hospitals barred from providing them, under restrictions Ohio lawmakers passed in 2014.

Abortion-rights groups call the transfer agreements "medically unnecessary." Abortion foes argue they protect women's health and safety.

The clinic remains open.

