19-year-old found with Parma teen may face additional charges

A missing 17-year-old Parma girl was recently found in Massachusetts with a 19-year-old man. They have both been charged with inducing panic, a felony. The 19-year-old may face additional charges.

Katarina Bitterman went missing from her family’s home March 4. She left her cellphone at home, and didn’t bring any extra clothes with her. Parma police and the FBI treated her disappearance as that of an endangered missing person.

She was found at a home in Salem, just north of Boston, March 10. Police say Bitterman and Michael Julien were found laying in a bed watching television.

Bitterman is back in Parma.

Julien is in police custody in Massachusetts, in an Essex County jail. His case is expected to go before an Ohio grand jury within the week. If he is indicted for inducing a panic, he would be extradited to Ohio to face charges. Cleveland 19 has also learned Julien could potentially face more charges. According to the municipal court website, Julien does have a case pending in Parma for inducing panic.

Parma police wouldn't comment further than saying the investigation is ongoing.

