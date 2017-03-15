20 St. Patrick's Day scavenger hunt photos to snap in Cleveland Friday

Clevelanders are going to see a lot of things during the St. Patrick's Day parade March 17, but there are 20 Irish-themed things to snap pictures of to complete the Cleveland 19 digital scavenger hunt.

The game is simple. Snap a pic of any of the 20 things on the chart and share them on Instagram or Twitter by tagging @Cleveland19News or use #StPats19.

Download the .pdf attached to this post to take with you, or pull it up on your Cleveland 19 News app for reference throughout the day. We'll also be out along the parade route handing copies of the scavenger hunt.

With St. Patrick’s Day just two days away the city of Cleveland is laying out a plan before the party.

New route announced for Cleveland's St. Patrick's Day Parade

Cleveland police are reminding residents to celebrate responsibly this St. Patrick’s Day.

Cleveland police say their vigilance is going to be heightened at Friday's parade so if you see something, say something. If you notice anything that is out of place call 555-TIPS.

If the parade is postponed for any reason, ie. weather, it will be held Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m.