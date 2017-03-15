Boy Scout leader charged with rape has his bond lowered

A former Boy Scout leader and Olmsted Falls auxiliary police officer has his bond was lowered from $150,000 to $75,000.

Early this month Aaron Robertson, 28, pleaded not guilty to rape. Robertson waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his case was bound over to the grand jury.

Robertson was arrested on March 6.

Police Chief William Traine said the victim is a 15-year-old boy and investigators believe there were at least 10 incidents with him.

Roberson volunteered with the Olmsted Falls Police Department for five years. Traine stripped him of the title.

Police said, prior to the rape charges, Robertson didn't have a criminal record. If Robertson either pleas guilty or is found guilty he faces 10 years in jail and 20-thousand dollar fine.

Olmsted Falls police are asking any parent whose child may have come in contact with Robertson to let police know.

Police ask the public to reach out, 440-235-1234, if they know anyone victimized by Robertson. The investigation started with a tip from child protective services.

