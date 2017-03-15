Amazon Prime Now alcohol delivery coming to Ohio

Amazon has added alcohol to its Prime Now service in a couple of major Ohio cities.

The service, so far, has been added to Prime Now in Cincinnati and Columbus.

According to a statement from the company, though the plan is to expand the service rapidly, it's unclear whether that includes Cleveland in the near future.

As far ensuring the buyer is 21 or older, here's the rest of that statement from Amazon:

As for how Amazon ensures alcohol purchases are only sold to customers 21 and over, Prime Now takes multiple precautions to ensure that alcohol purchases are made and delivered legally. Our drivers who deliver alcohol receive special training including a multi-step process to check customer IDs when the product is delivered.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.