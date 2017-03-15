State police patrol car involved in 4-vehicle crash on I-90

A state police patrol car was involved in a Wednesday night crash on Interstate 90 eastbound.

The four-vehicle crash took place near Carnegie Road at approximately 9:27 P.M., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Police say a highway patrolman had a vehicle pulled over in the right lane for a traffic stop. The trooper returned to his vehicle. A vehicle traveling on Interstate 90 started to slow before approaching the trooper's vehicle, but was struck by a vehicle behind and caused a chain reaction crash between the four vehicles.

Police say three people were transported to area hospitals, but the injuries are not believe to be serious.

The crash is still under investigation, but speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.