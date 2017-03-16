Return of Wizard World Comic Con extra special for Cleveland: Home of Superman

The Siegel & Shuster Society is excited about the return of Wizard World Comic Con. The three-day convention celebrates comics and all things pop culture. It runs March 17-19 at the Cleveland Convention Center.

Mike Olszewski, president of the Siegel & Shuster Society, said the show is another opportunity to talk about Superman’s Cleveland roots.

“Superman was created in Cleveland by two teenagers. Their names are Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster,” Olszewski said.

Siegel’s childhood home, at 10622 Kimberly Avenue, isn't hard to miss. A large "s” sits on the fence line along with a plaque explaining how it all began.

Siegel was a gifted writer. Shuster was a talented artist. The two teamed up in the early 1930s.

“They went to Glenville High School and they had this idea- somehow they knew that this was going to be a big sensation,” Olszewski said. “As soon as it got published they were proven right.”

The Cleveland Public Library is one place you’ll find photographs and artifacts honoring Siegel and Shuster. They sit in the comic book section of the library.

“We think that an entire industry was born in the minds of two teenagers, a billion-dollar industry, in a bedroom in Glenville,” Olszewski said.

Olszewski said comic book writer and author Brad Meltzer best summed up Superman’s success over the decades.

“(He said) we all want to be Clark Kent or a lot of us want to be Clark Kent,” Olszewski recalled. "We have this gentle demeanor on the outside, but inside we know that we can fight for truth, justice and the American way.”

Scott Smith is another person who’s excited about the return of Wizard World Comic Con. You’ll often find him in a Superman costume as one of the co-founders of the organization Super Heroes to Kids in Ohio.

“I’ve loved Superman since I was a kid,” Smith said. “We go visit kids that are battling that tough fight. Unfortunately, some of these kids are battling cancer and other extreme illnesses. What we do is go there (hospitals) and cheer their spirits up. We have Batman, Ironman, Hulk, Thor and Spiderman. You name it we got it pretty much- every character out there.”

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.