Three people hospitalized after car crashes into pole

Police investigated an early morning crash involving a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole. As a result, three people were taken to an area hospital.

Cleveland Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to an accident on Warren Road at Greenway Road that was reported at approximately 4:00 A.M.

According to police, the vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Three people were taken to Fairview Hospital. Police did not immediately release information on the condition of the victims.

Car being towed, police still on scene at accident investigation on Warren and Greenway, left lane blocked past Munn Rd to Greenway pic.twitter.com/mnIGIr4WZU — Devin Lamb (@DLCleveland19) March 16, 2017

Parts of the roadway were closed while police cleared the debris from the travel lanes. FirstEnergy utility crews were called to the scene to assess the damage to the pole, but there were no power outages reported. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

