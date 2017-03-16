Cleveland firefighter facing sex charges appears in court

The Cleveland firefighter charged with gross sexual imposition, kidnapping, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles appeared in court Thursday morning.

Shawn Skelly appeared for arraignment at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. He entered a plea of not guilty.

Skelly was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged in connection to alleged inappropriate contact with his 12-year-old step-daughter, police said.

According to court documents, Skelly entered his step-daughter's room in the early morning hours and inappropriately touched her. The alleged incidents happened between Jan. of 2016 and Dec. of 2016.

The girl said that she told her mother twice, but she did not make a report. Eventually, she told her step-mom, who then told her father, and a report was made.

The girl's mother, Kathryn Skelly, has been listed as a co-defendant and is charged with endangering children.

Skelly was hired as a Cleveland firefighter on July 13, 2015 and has been assigned to Engine 30 since November 16, 2015.

Skelly's bond was continued at $15,000. His next court appearance is set for March 23.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.