Seven indicted with stealing nearly $750k worth of cell phones

Seven people from Cleveland were indicted for charges related to stealing nearly $750,000 worth of cell phones from shopping malls and kiosks in 11 different states.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio, the seven co-defendants stole the cell phones and other electronic devices from shopping malls, kiosks, and cell phone retail stores by breaking into stores in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Ohio. In Ohio, the stores robbed include the Summit Mall in Fairlawn and SouthPark Mall in Strongsville.

According to documents, 21-year-old Melvin Swinney, 30-year-old Tyron Hicks, 24-year-old Adolph Boyd III, 21-year-old Jerome Goins, 22-year-old Delante Hudson-Frost, 20-year-old Dennis McKenzie, and 38-year-old Padra Graves were indicted on charges including conspiring to transport stolen goods. The defendants stole the items and then returned to the Cleveland area to sell the stolen cell phones to individuals, gas stations, or independent phone stores.

The stolen goods are estimated to value approximately $738,500, and are believed to have been stolen between April 24 and July 24 of 2016.

“This gang-affiliated group traveled to numerous states to break into retail stores to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in electronic devices,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen D. Anthony.

