Prisoner escapes custody, steals car, later captured in Pennsylvania

Police were led on a high-speed pursuit in Pennsylvania after a prisoner escaped custody and stole a vehicle near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Wesley Massey, 36, escaped from a private company prisoner transport vehicle late Wednesday night. Police say Massey stole a Volkswagen Passat from a rental car facility near the airport.

At 1:50 a.m. on Thursday morning, the vehicle was located driving east on Interstate 90 near the Pennsylvania and Ohio state line. According to police, state troopers pulled the vehicle over, but Massey sped off after ignoring the commands made by the troopers.

Massey led police on a pursuit that exceeded 100 mph. Eventually, police used spike strips to slow the vehicle. Massey was then taken into custody by the Albion Borough police department in Pennsylvania.

According to state police, Massey is being held at the Erie County Prison on charges for fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property, traffic violations, as well as his previous arrest warrants.

Bond has been set at $200,000.

