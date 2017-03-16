ALERT: RTA track repairs begin next week

Beginning Monday, March 20, through Monday, April 3, all westbound Red Line and Waterfront Line trains through Tower City will again use Track 7, as crews work to replace a track switch.



The entrance to Track 7 is located on Level 3 of Tower City, between Victoria's Secret and Dario Fashion Group. Level 3 is at street level off Public Square.



During this time, all eastbound Red, Blue, Green and Waterfront Line trains will board/alight at their normal locations within the Tower City Station.



For more information CLICK HERE.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.