Day 2: Jury deliberating in gas station murder trial

Jury deliberations are continuing in the case against a 21-year-old Cleveland man accused of killing a Parma gas station owner during a November 2015 armed robbery.

Logan Sinclair is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and kidnapping.

Prosecutors say he was the gunman in the murder of Robert Sposit at Sunoco gas station at 5385 Pearl Road in Parma in November 28, 2015.

After giving Sinclair the money from the cash register, Sposit pulled out his own gun, shot Sinclair and attempted to hold him at gunpoint. When Sposit turned to tell a witness to call 911, Sinclair shot Sposit four times.

Sinclair is also accused of shooting a witness and wrestling with a second witness before running from the store.

He was arrested hours later hiding in a home on W. 46th Street in Parma.

