Slymans is slammed ahead of its busiest day of the year

The home of Cleveland's biggest corned beef sandwich is getting ready for its biggest crowd of the year.

St. Patrick's Day comes but once a year - so Slymans Restaurant is making sure they stock up to meet the holiday demand. St. Patrick's is their busiest day of the year.

"I get up at 1:30 every morning to be here. I've been doing it my whole life. It a lot of fun. It's like a week long celebration," the owner's son Moe Slyman said.

Whether you eat meat or not, many braved the cold for hours and traveled many miles to get a legendary sandwich.

"I'm a vegetarian. I'm here for my husband," said Delta Sigma Theta Sorority member Sandy Torres.

"You're here from Florida?" asked reporter Sia Nyorker. "So why? Why did you have to fly here? You left Florida to come here in this freezing cold?".

"I've been coming here all my life. There ain't nothing come close to it. For a corned beef sandwich yes, no doubt," said a corned beef lover.

Slymans, located at 3106 St. Clair Ave. in downtown Cleveland, is expected to sell a couple of thousand pounds of corned beef for the holiday.

Customers describe the sandwiches as the biggest and the best. There's no method and no scale when it comes to making them. Slicers just grab a handful and pile it on.

"It's the best corned beef, I've been coming here for many years. This is the place to be. I'm getting four melts and two regular corn beefs," said another Slymans customer.

The owners say it's tough to predict exactly how much corned beef they'll serve---and they're too busy to keep count.

" Yeah, we're here. It's nice to celebrate with all people of life, you know, it's like a big celebration of life where everyone comes together and it's fun to cook with your friends," said Moe Slyman.

Slymans may be small inside but the hearts of its employees are big. To help keep customers comfortable they let as many as the restaurant could hold, come inside, and offered them free coffee and hot chocolate while they waited.

Owners say sandwich lovers show up as early as 3 a.m. to get a place in line. They open at 6 a.m. and close at 2:30 p.m. They may stay open a little longer on Friday, March 17.

In addition to the lengthy lines, an open bible near the cash register is another visible symbol as to why the business is so blessed.

"We're all going to be in heaven one day, I just hope I'm not running a deli up there," said Moe Slyman.

Back in January Thrillist website named Slymans one of the 33 Best Sandwich Shops in America.

