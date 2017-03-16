Man stabbed after refusing threesome with his girlfriend

According to a police report, a 34-year-old man was stabbed several times, including cuts to his stomach and face, after he told another man that he could not have a threesome with the victim and his girlfriend.

Akron police were called to a home in the 1200 block of Grant Street early Tuesday morning. Police say the 34-year-old victim was involved in an altercation with the 55-year-old suspect after the victim and his girlfriend refused to have a threesome with the suspect.

Police say the victim was found near a large pool of blood with several cuts to his body. When interviewed by police, the victim said the suspect became upset that he did not have a threesome with the girlfriend. The victim said he was okay if the girlfriend wanted to sleep with another woman, but is not okay if she has a threesome with another man.

The girlfriend told police that they gave the suspect money, which he then spent on cocaine. The suspect smoked the cocaine, according to the girlfriend, and then became irate and angry over the threesome refusal.

The victim was taken to Akron City Hospital for treatment to his injuries. The suspect fled from the scene after the stabbing and was not located by police.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.