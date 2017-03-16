WARNING: Graphic images show emaciated dog removed from fugitive's Akron home

Four grotesquely ill and emaciated dogs were removed from a home in Akron after police responded to search for a fugitive.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Stanton Avenue on Tuesday, March 7 to serve fugitive Richard Facemire a felony warrant. Facemire's wife answered the door and told police that he was not home. Police were given permission to search the property.

During the search, police saw four dogs that appeared to be malnourished and neglected. Police believe some of the dogs were left in cages for an extended period of time. The house had no sign of food or water for the dogs.

Three of the dogs were taken to the Summit County Animal Shelter. Police say the fourth dog, a German Shepherd-type dog, appeared almost dead when it was found. That dog was taken to an animal hospital for immediate treatment.

While police were removing the dogs from the house, Facemire arrived. Police say Facemire had methamphetamine in his pocket, and he and his wife were taken into custody. In addition to Facemire's previous warrants, he has now been charged with cruelty to animals and possession of drugs.

