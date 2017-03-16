Son accused of killing 95-year-old mom's dog

A 66-year-old man is in the Summit County Jail, accused of snapping the neck of his mom's dog.

Family members say James Taylor came home drunk, grabbed the dog off his 95-year-old mom's lap and took the animal into his bedroom.

Taylor allegedly then killed the dog and placed the dog in the dog bed.

The dog was found dead the next morning by the elderly mom and her grandson. Taylor also allegedly then threatened to snap his mom's neck.

Akron police were called to the hone on Frase Avenue and took Taylor into custody. He is charged with domestic violence and animal cruelty.

