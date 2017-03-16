Residents fed up with trash strewn streets finally seeing some results

About two weeks ago Cleveland 19 reported about the illegal dumping in East Cleveland. On March 15 the cleanup in the area started.

City officials and many organizations started to cleanup East 133rd Street in the city. Garbage is gone from about 50 percent of the area.

"It shows the tenacity of these people and their willingness to turn this city around and move this city forward," Mayor Brandon King said.

What a drive down 133rd Street in East Cleveland looks like. pic.twitter.com/Y71E9kbb8a — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) March 16, 2017

King said the city rented some equipment using East Cleveland's general fund. After some issues with the dumpsters and backhoes the cleaning will continue on Monday.

During the cleanup mattresses, desks and couches were some of the items thrown into dumpsters.

One woman who lives on 133rd Street is very thankful the cleanup has started.

"I came to the porch I said wow, God is good, they out here cleaning my street. Where there had been tons of tires," Nicole Kings said.

The cleaning doesn't stop on 133rd Street.

The plan right now is to have four apartment buildings and 200 structures demolished in 2017. King adds the demolition of abandoned buildings will start on Allegheny Avenue and the city will move outward toward other areas.

If you have any interest in volunteering to help the clean up. Contact the city office at 216-681-2208.

