This 91-inch, 190-pound freshman is honing his basketball skills right here in Ohio

The tallest player in the NBA is Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks, who is 7 feet 3 inches tall. The tallest player in college hoops is Tacko Fall of Central Florida, and he's 7 feet 6 inches tall.

Both would look up to Robert Bobroczky.

The 16-year old freshman at the Spire Institute, who is 7 feet 7 inches tall, has come a long way -- literally -- from Romania, to Italy for two years of basketball, to Geneva (as in Ohio, not Switzerland).

The renowned Institute is working with him physically, as well as academically, setting up a special nutrition plan to add bulk to his 190 pound frame.

Bobroczky's playing time was limited this past season, as Spire officials worked with the Cleveland Clinic to ensure that Bobroczky was healthy enough to play. He passed the tests, but his stamina was an issue because of the strain his 91-inch body puts on him. He's hoping to add up to 30 pounds by next season by consuming at least 5,000 calories per day.

In the meantime, Bobroczky admits there are challenges, including everyday movements that many take for gr anted, such as entering a room without ducking or fitting into a car.

And then there is the attention -- he shies away it, partly because he just wants to be a teenager, but also because his height instantly causes a reaction. He's always being gawked at, always hit with the question, "How tall are you?"

But he takes it in stride.

Bobroczky plays basketball, but he's also an ace in the classroom, carrying a 4.0 GPA. He speaks three languages. And while basketball is his passion, and not just because he's tall (his 7 feet 1 inch-tall father played for more than 20 years, including on the Romanian National Team) -- he's just a kid who just wants to be normal.

Being 7 feet 7 inches tall obviously makes that tough.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.