Cavs' Kevin Love listed as active for Thursday's game

Kevin Love is active for Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz.

Love, a member of Cleveland's "Big 3" along with Kyrie Irving and LeBron James, was out after undergoing knee surgery. The Cavaliers haven't been at full strength for quite some time, with Love and sharpshooter JR Smith going down for extended periods of time this season.

Still, the team is the best team in the Eastern Conference heading into Thursday's match-up.

Kevin Love is officially active for #CavsJazz. ?? pic.twitter.com/NsprjzGJhX — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 16, 2017

