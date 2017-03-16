Cleveland Clinic: Medina facility will no longer offer newborn delivery

Medina Hospital's birthing center will close by July 1.

Newborn delivery will be transitioned to Fairview, Hillcrest, and Akron General.

Cleveland Clinic released this statement regarding the closure Thursday:

Cleveland Clinic is serving the healthcare needs of Northeast Ohio by concentrating labor and delivery services at its hub hospitals -- Fairview, Hillcrest and Akron General. Focusing services allows us to provide the highest level of care for mothers and babies; and having the highest level NICU in close proximity is an advantage for families. As part of that plan, beginning July 1, Medina Hospital will transition the delivery of newborns to those hospitals, specifically Fairview and Akron General.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.