City of Cleveland accepting applications for Division of Fire

The city of Cleveland is accepting applications for the Division of Fire.

Applications are available March 15 to April 15. Testing is April 1 to April 30.

To complete an application and schedule a testing date and location, visit the City of Cleveland Online Job Application.

Candidates are required to complete the application and take the test online.



Help with the application process or access to a computer is available at Cleveland City Hall located at 601 Lakeside Avenue. Human Resources (Room 121) and Civil Service (Room 119) personnel are available to assist.

For more information about the application process, contact the Cleveland Fire Recruitment Unit at 216-664-6388 or email inquiries to:

firejobs@city.cleveland.oh.us

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.