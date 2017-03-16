Demand grows for 'Kent read, Kent write, can dance' shirts

March Madness has tipped off and one local business is helping Kent State fans get ready.

GV Art & Design in Lakewood is known for its unique way of showing Cleveland pride, and with Kent State heading to the tournament, owner Greg Vlosich created something just for the Golden Flashes.

The "Kent read, Kent write, can dance” shirt has been a big seller since Monday. Vlosich said that creating the shirt was a last-minute decision, but the response has been great.

"After they made the tournament, we were brainstorming on some neat ideas and it was a spur-of-the-moment thing on Monday morning. As soon as they got up online, people were waiting at the doors to get them,” said Vlosich.

This is the first time KSU will make an appearance in the tournament since 2008.

“Anything can happen, and we’ll be rooting for them, obviously, and the further they go, the more popular the shirt will get, and maybe well have something else if they move on to the Sweet 16. But yeah, we’re rooting for them,” said Vlosich.

