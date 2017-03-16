United Irish Society says to think twice before calling it 'St. Paddy's'

Do you call it St. Patrick's Day? St. Patty's? St. Paddy's?

According to members of the United Irish Society, which has been putting on Cleveland's St. Patrick's Day parade for most of its 175-year history, shortening the name can be considered a cultural slur (i.e. Patty, Paddy) as St. Patrick was a male.

