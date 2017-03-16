Romona's Kids: These kids have big dreams

Some local students are well on their way to seeing their dreams come true, thanks to a program that’s been helping them since they were in first grade.

The students belong to the Dream On Kids Foundation, and believe us, they have big dreams.

”I’m thinking of Harvard,” said Jalia Tyner Gaston, a ninth-grader at VASJ High School. “I would like to be a neurosurgeon.”

Darryl Grimes, a ninth-grader at Horizon Science Academy says his dream is to be in the NBA. He said if that didn't work, he'd want to be an engineer.

“I want to be a computer analyst engineer, I like working with math,” said Nyandia Ballah, student at the Cleveland High Tech Academy.

Director Mim Conway says Dream On Kids raises scholarship money for kids who graduate from high school on time.

“We try to level the playing field so they are able to compete and get into college and vocational school with kids who go to private schools and good suburban schools,” said Conway.

Gaston says she always makes sure they get the best of the best.

Part of the Foundation’s support involves music. Many students take classes at the Music Settlement. They’re also getting important life lessons.

“It takes discipline and patience to do anything in life, and that includes being successful,” said Grimes.

