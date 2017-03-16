Will Friday be Cleveland's coldest St. Patrick's Day? Not likely

Who doesn't love a good parade? Better yet, who doesn't love a good St. Patrick's Day parade?

Northeast Ohioans heading to downtown Cleveland on Friday may be worried about the weather (you can click or tap to watch the forecast here), but it's worth noting it won't be historically cold.

Now, in 2012, it was 77 degrees for the parade.

But, in 1916, it was 15 degrees.

It's looking like Friday will feature a high of 38 degrees, so at this point it depends whether the attendee is a glass-half-full or glass-half-empty type of person.

Smart money says there will be few half-empty types to be found on East 4th at parade time, however, particularly those who have enjoyed a well-poured Guinness.

So to anyone celebrating, Erin go Braugh. (And wear a coat!)

