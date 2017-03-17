Long lines before the doors open at Slyman's on St. Patrick's Day

Crowds gathered for corned beef sandwiches hours before the doors opened at Slyman's Restaurant on St. Patrick's Day.

Even though the doors opened at 6 A.M., some customers waited for hours outside of the deli for an iconic corned beef sandwich. It's become a family tradition for some dedicated customers to wait outside of the restaurant, which opened in 1964, according to the restaurant's Facebook. The man claiming this year's title as "first through the door" waited with his son since 4:30 A.M.

Some employees at Slyman's claim they have been up for days in advance preparing for the Irish holiday. When asked how much corned beef they expect to use this year, Slyman's cook Sam said, "A ton. A ton and a half. Something like that."

The restaurant, located at 3106 St. Clair Avenue in downtown Cleveland, has had several famous and historical visitors stop by in the past, enticed by the deli's smells and reputation in the past. They include a feature by celebrity cook and talk show host Rachel Ray, and a surprise visit by President George W. Bush.

Customers should get in line on St. Patrick's Day, because Slyman's is open until 2:30 P.M. and is only accepting take-out orders.

