Tips on St. Patrick's Day to get around on the roads and rails

Even though a wintry weather mix is forecast to impact Cleveland's St. Patrick's Day parade, huge crowds are still expected to commute into town to attend. That's in addition to the residents, normal visitors, and working professionals that will already be downtown.

City and transportation officials have taken additional measures ahead of the Irish holiday to ensure a smoother and safer commute for those attending the 175th St. Patrick's Day celebration, which begins at 1:04 P.M. Along with a new parade route for this year, increased parking restrictions and additional public transit options will be put into place.

The Cleveland Bureau of Traffic will have additional traffic enforcement officers, along with police officers, to help vehicles and pedestrians get through the gridlock on the roads near the parade route.

According to RTA, St. Patrick's Day is usually the busiest day of the year for the transit system. Extra rail service will be offered to help with the crowds heading to the parade. To help with congestion getting on and off of trains, a special St. Patrick's Day $5 round-trip ticket will be offered at all major rail stations. RTA officials encourage riders to plan head because of possible bus detours downtown, allow plenty of time for a downtown trip because of increased traffic, and if possible, ride the Rapid because of the extra rail service.

Law enforcement and safety officials will set up at Child Reunification Center at the Justice Center located at 1300 Ontario Street.

